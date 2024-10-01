Coconut-based baby formula launches in Australia

A paediatric dietitian has urged parents to consult with health professionals before switching baby formula s, as a coconut-based product prepares to launch in Australia this week. Coco2 was developed in southeast Queensland and markets itself as the world’s first coconut-based infant formula, which aims to address the growing demand for plant-based alternatives.

Plant-based baby formula set to hit the market. General manager Nicholas Bouchaia said it also offered a solution for children with lactose intolerance, cow’s milk protein allergies, and dietary restrictions. “Coco2 was born from the collaboration of parents, chemists, and professors, blending personal experience with scientific expertise,” he said. “It has been in development for over a decade with the support of the University of Queensland.

