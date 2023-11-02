Coastal holiday spots a growing bushfire concern this summer

The Country Fire Authority’s chief officer, Jason Heffernan, said the holiday hotspot of Aireys Inlet, Torquay and the region stretching back to Ballarat were among the areas of rising concern.Other destinations, including Anglesea and Lorne, are also within the zone where soil moisture is drying.Paul Jeffers

Heffernan said grass fires would also present a risk across the state. “That I can say for certain,” he said.The CFA conducted 192 planned burns in 2022-23, compared with an average of about 200 each year. It carries out burns with private landholders, councils and water-management authorities.

Surf Coast Shire Mayor Liz Pattison said her municipality had a population of about 38,000, but that ballooned to about 100,000 during summer. She urged residents and holidaymakers to use the Vic Emergency smartphone app to keep updated about bushfires.

Pattison said the growing population meant more people were now living closer to fire-prone national parks. “The townships along the coast have expanded significantly,” she said. “They’re all within high-risk bushfire areas.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Popular burger nutritionist wouldn’t touchIf you go to Hungry Jack's, the reality is that it’s going to be tricky to find any menu items that are even vaguely healthy. At best, they are lower in calories than the worst choices on the menu.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Best running watch Australia: Popular Garmin 245 Music discounted by 50 per cent on Amazon7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Meta refused to remove memes from popular veterans page after pressure from Australia’s defence departmentFacebook and Instagram owner tells Defence ‘we allow for such memes’ following multiple emails over Pineapple Express page

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Denyer parole change may be popular, but it undermines criminal processFor a government to legislate that they may override the courts and legal representatives which sentenced them is an exercise in dangerous overreach.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Denyer parole change may be popular, but it undermines criminal processFor a government to legislate that they may override the courts and legal representatives which sentenced them is an exercise in dangerous overreach.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Popular dog food recalled over mould fearA popular manufacturer of dog food has issued a warning and an apology for some of its products containing mould sold across Australia.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕