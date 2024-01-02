Coast Guard Aircraft Collides with Japan Airlines Plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

A coast guard aircraft collided with a Japan Airlines plane on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, resulting in the death of five crew members on the coast guard plane. All passengers on the Japan Airlines flight were safely evacuated. This is the first time an Airbus A350 has been severely damaged. The coast guard pilot reported that his aircraft exploded after the collision.





