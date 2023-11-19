Coalition Urges Australian Prime Minister to Address Chinese President on Naval Incident

The Coalition is pressing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to reveal if he personally challenged China’s President Xi Jinping about injuries inflicted on Australian seamen by a People’s Liberation Army warship last week.

The run-in, which occurred in international waters off Japan on Tuesday, prompted Australian officials to raise concerns with China’s embassy in Canberra and with the government in Beijing, but opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham said it demanded higher-level engagement. “In isolation, it may be reasonable to address at officials level but, as part of broader conduct that risks military escalation in our region, it warrants high-level representations,” Senator Birmingham said. “Australians would think it appropriate for our prime minister to seize an opportunity to raise those concerns with his Chinese counterparts when seeing them within days of this incident.” The issue comes at an awkward time for the Albanese government, which has been working tirelessly to mend the fractious relationship with China





Peter Dutton’s Coalition leads Anthony Albanese’s Labor government in a new Roy Morgan pollA new Roy Morgan poll has Peter Dutton’s Coalition leading the Albanese government for the first time since the 2022 election.

Albanese cool on French call for international coalition to fight HamasA call for a global coalition to fight Hamas terrorists in Gaza has triggered Australian concerns about the risk of a “spillover” into wider conflict in the Middle East.

Albanese China visit: As Beijing beckons, the fight for Albanese’s ear on ChinaAs Anthony Albanese prepares to meet Xi Jinping, two schools of policy in Canberra are competing to steer the PM’s approach.

Coalition slams Albanese government over China ‘concessions’ for historic tripThe shadow home affairs minister has criticised the federal government’s decision to make “concessions” on several national security issues in order to secure a healthy visit to China.

