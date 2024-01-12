Coalition criticizes Albanese government for weak support in strikes on Houthi rebels

The Coalition has slammed Anthony Albanese’s “weak government” for only supporting strikes on Houthi rebels with a handful of personnel, describing the Red Sea conflict as both a national security and cost of living issue. The federal opposition has accused the Albanese government of projecting weakness and damaging Australia’s alliances by failing to support the strikes on Houthi rebels with more than a rhetoric and a handful of personnel.

The United States and Britain began a series of airstrikes against the Yemen-based rebels on Friday morning, following a series of Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea over the past month. Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed the Albanese government had provided support for the strikes against the Iran-backed rebels, stating this “came in the form of personnel in the operational headquarters”





