Co-hosts axed over affair go ‘Insta official’

They even teased that “nothing is off limits” when they drop their first episode as part of the iHeartPodcast Network on December 5.The former GMA co-hosts and inset, Holmes’ now-ex-wife Marliee Fiebig.

“How’s this for instagram official? #silentnomore,” they captioned the joint post and limited their comments. Holmes previously teased the project when he posted a photo of his motorcycle and added the hashtag, “#newmorningcommute” in September.In March, sources told The Post that Robach and Holmes were “desperately” trying to get back on the air and had approached several networks who turned them down.

“If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? What’s their expertise — infidelity?” a TV expert said at the time. “They’d take anything. I think they’d host a game show at this point.”Both Robach and Holmes have kept tight-lipped about their scandal. However, over the last few months, they’ve each been sharing more photos of the other on social media and even went Instagram-official to give an update on training for the New York City Marathon in August.

Most recently, Holmes took Robach to his hometown of Fayetteville, Arkansas, where they packed on the PDA while attending a University of Arkansas football game.Robach and Holmes were still married when they began their affair in March 2022 while training for the New York City Half Marathon, but sources told us at the time that Robach’s divorce from then-husband Andrew Shue was nearly finalised.

