Club pro who became overnight golf sensation locked in for Australian Open

Minjee Lee prevails in playoff for title | 02:49Golf cult hero Michael Block, the 47-year-old club pro who went viral with a final-round hole-in-one playing with Rory McIlroy at this year’s US PGA Championship, has been locked in for a spot at the Australian Open in Sydney.

He will be joined by defending champion Adrian Meronk, who was a controversial omission from this year’s European Ryder Cup team and used that snub to propel himself to victory in Spain last weekend. Block came from the clouds to finish 15th at Oak Hill in the PGA ahead of major champions likes Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day, making the cut at a major for the first time in seven attempts.

He earnt playing invitations at two more US PGA Tour events and Australian Open officials also reached out, with the American all too happy to make the trip for the tournament that begins on November 30. headtopics.com

Block, the head teaching pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California, will be making his first trip to Australia.“It has been a truly unbelievable year for me, both on and off the course, and what better way to finish 2024 than to head to Australia, play some golf and see the sights of Sydney.

“I want to say thank you to Golf Australia and the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia for extending me an invite and an experience that I will truly relish.” Block joins Min Woo Lee, Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Minjee Lee, Hannah Green, Cameron Davis, Lucas Herbert and Stephanie Kyriacou as confirmed starters for this year’s Australian Open, which will again be played as a dual-gender event. headtopics.com

Meronk, from Poland, will also return to defend the title he won after a stunning Sunday at Victoria Golf Club last year when he held out local hope Adam Scott with a five-shot victory.

'I'm not coming for a sightseeing tour': Golf's newest cult hero to headline OpenA 47-year-old club professional who led this year's USPGA and had a hole-in-one playing alongside Rory McIlroy has been lured to Sydney.

