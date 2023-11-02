Close-knit school left heartbroken as authorities investigate boy’s death

White paper hearts were tied to the fence of the close-knit school on Sydney’s north shore, signed by students from nearby St Edmund’s, which like St Lucy’s is a school for children with disabilities.“That something like that has happened so close to home, to a little boy, it breaks your heart,” said one neighbour, Alison, after leaving flowers at the school, which has been closed for the rest of the week.

“You never ever expect anything to happen when your kids are at school, it’s just a safe place for them. I think I saw the family here last night, and the level of distress they were going through, it’s just such a tragic accident.”

Police remained at the independent Catholic school on Thursday, with a source close to the investigation but not authorised to speak publicly saying CCTV from within St Lucy’s is being reviewed. A separate investigation has been launched by SafeWork NSW, with workplace inspectors and lift consultants spending the day at the school.Emergency services were called to the school at about 2pm on Wednesday after staff discovered the boy had been trapped. Attempts were made to free him, but he died at the scene.

Students from neighbouring Knox Grammar paused to read the messages as they walked home from school, with one saying it had been upsetting to see the street full of ambulances and police cars 24 hours earlier.Families who left tributes, including flowers, lollies and cards, comforted their children as they walked away.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SMH: Close-knit school left heartbroken as authorities investigate boy’s deathTributes have been left at the front door of St Lucy’s School in northern Sydney as authorities investigate how a 10-year-old student became trapped under a lift.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Close-knit school left heartbroken as authorities investigate boy’s deathTributes have been left at the front door of St Lucy’s School in northern Sydney as authorities investigate how a 10-year-old student became trapped under a lift.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Odey Asset Management to Close Following Sexual Assault AllegationsOdey Asset Management, one of London's oldest hedge fund groups, is set to close after allegations of sexual assault and harassment against its founder, Crispin Odey. The firm has been in crisis since claims from 13 women were reported in June, prompting banking partners to sever ties and investors to withdraw their funds.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: RBA Governor playing cards ‘close to her chest’ as she refuses to hint at rate riseRBA Governor Michele Bullock has been playing her cards pretty close to her chest concerning the bank’s decision on whether to raise interest rates again. “She didn’t want to give away what the Reserve Bank were thinking in regards to the cash rate next week,” Sky News business reporter Edward Boyd.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Matildas to Close Olympic-Qualifying Campaign with Match Against Chinese TaipeiThe Matildas will play their final match of the second round of their Olympic-qualifying campaign against Chinese Taipei in front of a record crowd. Australia aims to secure a third win before the third and final round in February.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Trent Cotchin reveals how close Dustin Martin came to joining Damien Hardwick at Gold Coast7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕