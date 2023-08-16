Clive Palmer's proposed coal-fired power station refused environmental licence

Clive Palmer's proposed new "carbon neutral" coal-fired power station has been refused an environmental licence amid concerns it would become one of the top 100 greenhouse gas emitters in Australia if given the green light. Queensland's environment department has rejected Waratah Coal's environmental authority application. The company has applied for an internal review and a decision is expected next month.

The project is still being assessed by Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles, but two weeks ago the state's environment department rejected the environmental authority application, saying the proposal would "contribute to the impacts of climate change". It said approving the project would be "considered unequitable in relation to the impacts to future generations", who would be "forced to manage, mitigate, finance and adapt to global climate change threats". Clive Palmer's company, Waratah Coal, is seeking to build a $3.5 billion 1,400 megawatt "low emissions" power station





