Climate Summit Ends with Historic Deal on Fossil Fuels

Warned in September climate summit in Dubai, as two weeks of fraught talks ended. “For the first time, the outcome recognises the need to transition away from fossil fuels,” he said. “The era of fossil fuels must end, and it must end with justice and equity.”. But is this a historic deal that will spell the eventual end of gas, oil and coal? Or will it be one more step on the road to hell? In the world of climate talks, these two are not mutually exclusive.

The text that was gavelled on Wednesday morning, known as the “global stocktake”, enjoins countries for the first time to embark on a de facto phase-out of fossil fuels. But it cannot require them to do so and it contains “a litany of loopholes”, according to the small island states that are most vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis, that will hamper the world from cutting greenhouse gas emissions drastically enough to limit global heating to 1.5C (2.7F) above pre-industrial levels., hailed the adoption of the key text on Wednesday morning, and called it the “UAE consensus





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COP28: a year on from climate change funding breakthrough, poor countries eye disappointment at Dubai summitRich polluters have evaded any notion of compensating poor countries at the UN talks.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Climate Mobility Takes Center Stage at COP28 SummitThe issue of climate mobility has become central to international climate negotiations. COP28 summit in Dubai focuses on the needs of displaced communities. Agreement on a “loss and damage” fund is a major breakthrough, but integration with the Global Stocktake remains unclear.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Labor's promise to host COP29 climate summit brokenLabor has broken yet another promise this week over its pledge to host the COP29 climate summit. The Albanese government has quietly chalked up another broken promise with confirmation that the United Nations won't be holding next year's climate convention in Australia.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Australian schoolchildren to strike for climate action with support from 'climate doctors'Thousands of schoolchildren across Australia will be striking for climate action this Friday, with the backing of “climate doctors” who have penned a special absentee note for the occasion.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Western Bulldogs Appeal $5.9 Million Damages Payout for Historic Sex Abuse CaseThe Western Bulldogs are appealing against the liability finding and the damages awarded in a historic sex abuse case. The club does not have insurance coverage for the record $5.9 million payout.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Hollywood Actors' Strike Ends, Stars Return to Promote FilmsThe four month long actors’ strike is now over and in less than a week, stars have been back on the circuit, attending events and tweeting up a storm. The strike allowed waivers for some films to continue production or promotion, with certain restrictions. One actor took the opportunity to openly promote his upcoming film, Wonka.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »