Climate Scientist Claims 1.5°C Target is Dead and Net Zero is Insufficient

Getting to net zero emissions by mid-century is conventionally understood as humanity’s best hope for keeping Earth’s surface temperature from increasing well beyond 1.5°C. However, James Hansen of Columbia University disagrees and claims temperatures are set to rise further and faster than predicted. He argues that the 1.5°C target is dead and net zero is no longer sufficient to prevent warming of more than 2°C.

Hansen supports accelerating the retirement of fossil fuels, greater cooperation between major polluters, and intervening in Earth’s 'radiation balance' to cool the planet’s surface





