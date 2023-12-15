Climate Negotiators Call for Transition Away from Fossil Fuels

Negotiators have directed the world to transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels in a move the talks chief called historic, despite critics' worries about loopholes. After nearly 30 years of talking about carbon pollution, climate negotiators in a key document explicitly took aim at what's trapping the heat: the burning of fossil fuels.





COP28 Ends with Call to Transition Away from Fossil FuelsThe final agreement of COP28 includes a first call for nations to transition away from fossil fuels, suggesting the days of fossil fuels are numbered. However, the broad commitments agreed upon may not be enough as climate change gathers pace.

Israel Recalls Negotiators from Qatar After Dead End in Hostage TalksIsrael has recalled its team of negotiators from Qatar after reaching a 'dead end' in hostage talks, Netanyahu's office says. The negotiators were from Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and the statement said it was the head of the agency, David Barnea, who recalled the team. By Saturday, Israel was pounding targets in the crowded southern half of the Gaza Strip and ordered more neighbourhoods designated for attack to evacuate, driving up the death toll even as the United States and others urged it to do more to protect Gaza civilians a day after a truce collapsed.

The climate summit in Dubai concluded with a historic deal recognizing the need to transition away from fossil fuels. However, there are concerns about the effectiveness of the deal and the loopholes it contains. Small island states, most vulnerable to the impacts of the climate crisis, argue that the deal will not be enough to limit global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Australian households taking control of power bills with clean energy transitionYvonne Parker creates an energy-efficient home to combat rising power prices in Australia.

New Draft of COP28 Agreement Removes Call to Phase Out Fossil FuelsA new draft of the core agreement at the COP28 climate talks has removed a call to phase out fossil fuels, the main driver of the climate crisis. The latest draft instead calls on countries to take actions to reduce planet-warming pollution, which could include reducing the consumption and production of oil.

Growing trend of reconsidering having children due to climate crisisPeople around the world are reconsidering the amount of children or whether to have them due to the escalating climate crisis, according to newly published research.

