Climate Mobility Takes Center Stage at COP28 Summit

It has taken decades, but the complex and increasingly urgent issue of “climate mobility” has gradually become central to international climate negotiations. At the COP28 summit currently taking place in Dubai, there are around 25 sessions or side events devoted to the needs and rights of people and communities displaced by climate change. Day one saw a major breakthrough, with agreement on a “loss and damage” fund to compensate “particularly vulnerable” countries.

While questions remain over the long-term sustainability of funding sources and how the fund will be administered, it still represents progress. But it is unclear how the fund will be integrated with the Global Stocktake – the report card on progress toward Paris Agreement goals. Only clear targets will help ensure meaningful outcomes that “leave no one behind”, in line with the proposed COP28 roadmap to accelerate progress through inclusive climate action. Embedding the specific issue of climate mobility within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has never been easy





