Climate change threatens Australia's net zero goal, study finds

Intensifying extreme heat and drought due to climate change will make Australia’s soil a net emitter of carbon dioxide, impeding the country from reaching its climate goals, new analysis has found. Soil carbon sequestration has been identified as a way to help Australia meet its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets of 43% by 2030 and net zero by 2050. A study has estimated median annual emissions from Australian soils will range from about 30 to 100 megatons of C02 over the next 80 years.

The modelling is based on the prevailing “middle-of-the-road” global emissions reduction scenario

