Climate activist spray Louvre pyramid with orange paint

Climate activists have scaled the Louvre in Paris and thrown orange paint over the iconic museum.Around a dozen protestors could be seen throwing paint balloons at the pyramid as security attempted to stop them.

The group has called on the French Government to commit 12 billion euros toward enhancing thermal insulations to help reduce carbon emissions.

