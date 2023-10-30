Cliff Richard on Elvis Presley: ‘He sounded like he had secrets you needed to learn’

hat Saturday in May 1956, Norman Mitham, Terry Smart and I did the walk. We were planning to do the usual: hang out in the park, look in a couple of shops, have a cup of tea in a cafe, maybe call in at Marsden’s to listen to a new single or two. And then, outside the newsagent’s, Aspland’s, we saw the parked car.in rural Hertfordshire, so we headed over to it for a gawp. And then, wafting through the open front window, we heard the song playing on the car radio.

Huh? What. Is. That? Norman, Terry and I stared at each other, open-mouthed. And as we did, a guy ran out of Aspland’s, jumped into the car, threw his fags and newspaper on to the front passenger seat, started the motor, and drove off. The alien-sounding music vanished down the road with the Citroën.I had never heard anything like it in my life! Norman, Terry and I spent the whole afternoon gabbling about how great it had sounded, and how we had to find out what it was.

. Nobody my age, no teenager, would ever have been inspired by Frank Sinatra or Bing Crosby, or wanted to be like them. Elvis was different. He sounded so young, so cool and so now, and his voice cut through everything else. He sounded passionate, and powerful. He sounded like he had secrets that you needed to learn. headtopics.com

Oddly, I wasn’t that bothered about the lyrics of Heartbreak Hotel. It was exactly what it said on the tin: a heartbreak song, as so many great rock’n’roll tunes are. But what excited me about it was the rhythms of the music, the beats, the feel, the attitude. The sense of something being born. Here, right before my ears, Elvis was giving rock’n’roll a new shape.

Immediately, he obsessed me. I started trying to find out everything about Elvis that I could. When I first saw a photograph of him, I couldn’t believe how cool he looked – that quiff! That curled lip! And when I realised that he had an album out already, I absolutely had to have it.I got a holiday job picking potatoes on a local farm. There I was, all day long, bent double and yanking spuds out of the dirt for a shilling an hour. headtopics.com

Truth behind Aussie mortgage cliff fearsDespite catastrophic predictions of the fixed rate mortgage ‘cliff’ that has generated headlines for months and sowed fears of widespread defaults and increasing arrears, household borrowers have, so far, weathered the interest rate storm. Read more ⮕

‘I ain’t ashamed anymore’: poverty and tragedy led Elvis Presley’s cousin to run for Mississippi governorModerate Democrat Brandon Presley is taking on a Republican incumbent with a racist past and links to a $77m scandal Read more ⮕

IMAX cinema in Sydney is ‘one of the biggest screens in the world’IMAX Corporation CEO Richard Gelfond says the IMAX cinema in Sydney is “one of the biggest screens in the world”. Mr Gelfond told Sky News host Ross Greenwood that Australia could have up to 40 theatres. “There are a lot of zones and a lot of places it could be. “Inevitably, I haven’t found a country where it doesn’t work. Read more ⮕

People in Australia are ‘craving’ IMAX cinemasIMAX Corporation CEO Richard Gelfond says since the opening of the IMAX cinema in Sydney it was “number one in the world” over that period of time. Mr Gelfond sat down with Sky News host Ross Greenwood to discuss the success of the new Sydney IMAX cinema opening. “We have over 1700 theatres in 90 countries. “There’s an enormous demand here. Read more ⮕

What the NRL can learn from rugby unionTwo of the most brutal incidents in the history of the 13-a-side code did not result in the type of punishment meted out in the weekend’s Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕

What the NRL can learn from rugby unionTwo of the most brutal incidents in the history of the 13-a-side code did not result in the type of punishment meted out in the weekend’s Rugby World Cup final. Read more ⮕