Cleary's Bunker Blast Raises Alarm Bells Ahead of Grand Final

after he delivered a stinging rebuke of the Bunker following Penrith’s win to qualify for a fifth straight grand final .

But according to sources speaking on the condition of anonymity not allowed to discuss the matter publicly, it’s Cleary’s concession he hoped senior Bunker official Chris Butler wasn’t appointed to the grand final which has raised most concern. A candid Cleary is not known as a coach who frequently raises the issue of match officials - and rarely discusses the issue in his weekly media commitments - but he took the extraordinary step of venting after the Panthers set up a grand final showdown with the Storm.

But fans were mostly bemused when Talakai was judged to have been impeded by Luke Garner in the lead-up to a Sunia Turuva effort.

NRL Bunker Ivan Cleary Grand Final Controversy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cleary's Bunker Blast Raises Alarm Bells Ahead of Grand FinalPenrith coach Ivan Cleary has sparked controversy after criticizing the NRL Bunker following his team's win over the Sharks. He called a decision not to award a try due to obstruction “terrible” and expressed anxiety about similar scenarios in the grand final. Cleary’s concession he hoped senior Bunker official Chris Butler wouldn’t officiate the grand final has raised further concern.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Cleary worried ‘terrible’ Bunker decision could decide grand finalNathan Cleary suffered a shoulder injury, but his father Ivan was unhappy with a decision by the Bunker official.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary criticises NRL bunker ahead of grand final after obstruction call in win over Cronulla SharksPenrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has slammed the NRL bunker after a controversial obstruction call in their preliminary final victory against the Cronulla Sharks. The call, which overturned an on-field try for Penrith, left Cleary fuming and questioning the bunker's decision-making.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

‘No needles’: Coach Cleary says son Nathan ready for Crichton challengeIvan Cleary says minor-premiers Melbourne deserve the tag of premiership favourites heading into the finals.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

‘No needles’: Coach Cleary says son Nathan ready for Crichton challengeIvan Cleary says minor-premiers Melbourne deserve the tag of premiership favourites heading into the finals.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Nathan Cleary suffers fresh shoulder blow as Penrith Panthers reach NRL grand final7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsMelbourne - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »