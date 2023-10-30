Cleary photo pours fuel on romance rumours

An innocent photo taken on the weekend has only added to swirling rumours about Nathan Cleary and Matildas star Mary Fowler.Matildas put on a clinic to claim a 8-0 win over the Philippines

Fowler scored a goal, while Caitlin Foord and Sam Kerr both bagged hat-tricks as the Matildas flexed their muscle in their second Olympic qualifier following a 2-0 win over Iran.Cleary appeared to be one of the 60,000 fans in attendance at the stadium as he posed with fans for a selfie in Perth.

The 25-year-old’s appearance in Perth will only fuel speculation of a romance with Fowler after the pair were spotted together during the Matildas’ World Cup campaign earlier this year.Mary Fowler was on fire for the Matildas. (Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images) headtopics.com

The Penrith halfback and Manchester City forward are both sponsored by Adidas and were seen enjoying a walk along the Nepean River in August. Cleary, who led Penrith to their third NRL premiership in a row, suffered a knee injury in the Grand Final win and is sitting out the Kangaroos’ Pacific Championship campaign.The Panthers superstar told News Corp he hopes to keep his private life out of the public domain, saying he is “annoyed” at the recent interest in his life away from the football field.Cleary is also at the top of his game.

