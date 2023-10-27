Clawback would have undermined JobKeeper: report

Making profitable companies pay back JobKeeper wage subsidies could have undermined the pandemic-era support scheme and damaged confidence, according to a review that found the program should only be revived in a severe economic crisis.concluded the $88.8 billion JobKeeper scheme played a critical role steering the Australian economy through the pandemic, despite a handful of costly design flaws.

The prospective eligibility criteria meant $8.9 billion in payments were made to businesses that went on to experience an increase in turnover, leading to calls from the Australian Council of Trade Unions and commentators for profitable firms to repay the taxpayer-funded subsidy.

Instead, Mr Ray said JobKeeper should have been more flexible, allowing eligibility to switch from prospective to retrospective revenue criteria after three months, minimising the prevalence of profitable firms receiving the subsidy. headtopics.com

Treasury said in 2021 the decision not to include a clawback mechanism was to support confidence, maximise take up and reduce uncertainty. At least $267 million in JobKeeper payments were voluntarily repaid by some of Australia’s largest public companies, including Mosaic Brands and billionaire Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments.The review identified several design features of JobKeeper that should not be repeated.

“It resulted in around 11 per cent of recipients receiving higher payments through JobKeeper than their pre‑pandemic earnings. This may have disincentivised returning to work or increasing work hours during the economic recovery,” the report said. headtopics.com

Mr Ray’s findings were consistent with modelling by Australian National University visiting fellow Chris Murphy, released in August, which found pandemic-era fiscal stimulusMr Murphy found about 60 per cent of part-time workers were overcompensated for their lost earnings in the initial phase of JobKeeper and $27 billion in payments were made to businesses that would not have qualified if the program had been based on actual turnover, rather than expected turnover.

