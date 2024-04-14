Claudia Jessie: From Brummie to Bridgerton Star

Being cast as a scheming toff in the global phenomenon Bridgerton was a surprise for Claudia Jessie . Fiercely proud of her roots, the Brummie talks about etiquette lessons, getting too many tattoos and why working-class actors so often get a rough dealhe actor Claudia Jessie greets everyone – including journalists, I discover – with an almighty hug. “Hello bab,” she says as we embrace, before returning to the barista, still grinning.
At 14, Jessie started home-schooling, after struggling with bullies. “I didn’t develop any self-confidence,” she says, “no matter how much my mum tried to instill it in me. But I knew from an early age I had the ability to make people laugh. Mum cleaned houses in exchange for my music lessons or dance classes – my only early performing experience was in the living room, doing Bruce Forsyth impressions.” But performing professionally? It never crossed young Jessie’s mind.
Her critique extends to onscreen portrayals. “There was a recent Ofcom survey that said working-class people don’t feel represented on screen,” she says. “Working-class people either get made to look stupid, or sick, or poor, or like criminals. I’m not saying these people don’t exist. But there’s crime in the middle classes as well and by people educated at Eton.
