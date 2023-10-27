Clare Nowland’s family a step closer to viewing bodycam video of police Tasering

Clare Nowland’s family is suing NSW after police Tasered the 95-year-old with dementia at a Cooma aged care home.

Lloyd will not be permitted to view the footage until at least December to allow time for police to take a statement from her, which has not yet been done.

Nowland’s family are suing the state government over the actions of police. The claim, lodged in the NSW district court, alleges trespass to a person (assault and battery) and negligence. The civil case is running concurrently with the criminal case against White and the judge, Matthew Dicker, had to balance that fact when deciding to overturn a court registrar’s September decision that prevented Nowland’s children seeing the footage. headtopics.com

He ordered the state to pay Lloyd’s costs after it unsuccessfully opposed her motion to see the footage.She spent a week in hospital after sustaining critical injuries, including a fractured skull, before she died.

