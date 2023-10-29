There has been intense scrutiny online of images of Bobi in 1999, in which he has different coloured paws to the dog which died in Portugal on 21 October.There has been intense scrutiny online of images of Bobi in 1999, in which he has different coloured paws to the dog which died in Portugal on 21 October.The death of Bobi the Portuguese mastiff at 31 was history-making – no dog before had ever reached such a grand old age.

Now, the Guinness World Records has said it is investigating whetherthe claim the Portuguese mastiff lived to 31 years and 165 days is genuine. Subsequently, a Guinness World Records spokesperson told the Guardian: “We’re aware of the questions around Bobi’s age and are looking into them.”

“This is the equivalent of a human to living to over 200 years old which, given our current medical capabilities, is completely implausible. Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, and no concrete evidence has been provided to prove his age. headtopics.com

Chambers added that Bobi’s example had been taken up by anti-pet food zealots “who have long campaigned that dog food is killing pets and that raw feeding is healthier” – since the mastiff lived off human food.

Vets often find that owners are unsure of the exact age of their dog, he said, especially if it was rehomed, meaning ages on clinical records can be inaccurate. In some cases, parents replace a dead pet with a new one to prevent their child from getting upset. headtopics.com

He said it would be helpful to compare Bobi with the five -to-10 other oldest dogs to see how much of an outlier he is, though there would need to be strong evidence to verify the ages of all those dogs for this to be an effective exercise., who died at 23 years and seven days in 2022. The oldest recorded dog was Australia’s Bluey, who died in 1939 at the age of 29 years and five months.

