Civilians escape Gaza into Egypt after Qatar brokers deal with Egypt, Hamas, Israel

Abdullah, a Palestinian-Australian who was in Gaza before the war broke out, says the situation there for civilians is dire. Israel has allowed international aid groups to send more than 200 trucks carrying food and medicine from Egypt into Gaza over the past 10 days, but aid workers say it's not nearly enough.

Israeli airstrikes have again hit apartment buildings in the Jabalia refugee camp near Gaza City for a second day in a row.The toll from Wednesday’s strikes is not yet known. "Our troops are deep in the fighting in the Gaza Strip, in the north of the Gaza Strip. Through advanced planning and accurate intelligence and integrated and coordinated strikes from the land, sea and air, our forces broke through the Hamas front lines of defence in the north of the Gaza Strip. The heavy attacks from the air continue throughout the day and will continue in the future as well.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller says Mr Blinken will once again underscore the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself. "We have made it very clear that two things are true. Number one, Hamas cannot continue to govern and administer Gaza and use it as a launching pad for terrorist attacks against Israel. Number two, Gaza cannot be occupied by Israel."

