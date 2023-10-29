‘Civil order’ breaking down in Gaza as UN aid warehouses looted

One of the warehouses that has been ransacked in Central Gaza, Deir al-Balah, is where the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stores its supplies from the humanitarian convoys arriving from Egypt.

“This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza”, Mr White said. “People are scared, frustrated and desperate. They feel that they are on their own, cut off from their families inside Gaza and the rest of the world”.

Just over 80 humanitarian aid trucks have now crossed over into Gaza over the last week, but Mr White said it’s insufficient and the aid being received is “meagre”. Palestinians wait in front of a bakery shop on the 23rd day of Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza. Picture: Getty Images. headtopics.com

