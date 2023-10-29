Civil Disorder in Gaza as Palestinians Break into UN Warehouse

Civil order has broken down in Gaza after hundreds of Palestinians broke into a United Nations warehouse taking basic supplies.

According to the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency, thousands of Gaza residents broke into UN warehouses on Sunday grabbing essential items delivered by humanitarian convoys. Aid supplies into Gaza have been choked since Israel declared war following a surprise attack by the ruling militant group Hamas on October 7.The UNRWA has been forced to reduce the scale of its humanitarian operations within Gaza because it couldn’t distribute fuel to some medical facilities.

