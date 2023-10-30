City’s bold housing move amid crisis

The $24.9m Make Room site will house up to 50 residents for up to 12 months in studio apartments and is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.

The site, which was formerly used as an electricity supply building, also has a basement and rooftop.602 Little Bourke St was previously used as an electricity supply building. Picture: Google Maps “The whole community benefits when we work collaboratively to help people out of homelessness,” she said.Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp has welcomed the Make Room project. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

There will be 10 apartments on each of five levels, with each studio apartment including a bedroom, kitchenette and ensuite bathroom. Make Room facilities will include a rooftop garden and spaces to engage in recreational and social activities, such as gardening.According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ 2021 census, released in March 2023, 130 people were sleeping rough on the streets of Melbourne. headtopics.com

