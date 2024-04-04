Ciraldo dismisses claims of divide with Gould, compares relationship to father and son

Cameron Ciraldo has laughed off claims of a divide between himself and Phil Gould, comparing his relationship with the Canterbury football boss to that of a father and son. The Bulldogs coach said it was only natural the pair could clash on matters such as team selection but that 'healthy disagreements' were part of any trusting relationship.

Reports this week that NRL veteran Gould had been controlling selection decisions followed similar accusations made during Trent Barrett's time leading Canterbury from 2021 until 2022. Like Barrett, Ciraldo was a young coach poached from Penrith's staff to help lead a turnaround at the success-starved Bulldogs. Ciraldo said he expected Gould to have an opinion on football matters, and that those conversations could morph into healthy debate

