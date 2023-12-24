Christmas celebrations canceled in Bethlehem due to Israel-Hamas war

The typically bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town Sunday after Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war. The festive lights and Christmas tree that normally decorate Manger Square were missing, as were the throngs of foreign tourists and jubilant youth marching bands that gather in the West Bank town each year to mark the holiday. Dozens of Palestinian security forces patrolled the empty square.

A Palestinian girl stands next to art work “Nativity under the Rubble” by Palestinian artist Tariq Salsa in Manger Square near the Church of Nativity on December 24, 2023 in Bethlehem, West Bank.“This year, without the Christmas tree and without lights, there’s just darkness,” said Brother John Vinh, a Franciscan monk from Vietnam who has lived in Jerusalem for six years. Vinh said he always comes to Bethlehem to mark Christmas, but this year was especially soberin





FinancialReview » / 🏆 2. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labor MPs Support Ceasefire Between Israel and HamasAnthony Albanese and Penny Wong took their Labor colleagues by surprise with their sudden move to support an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Caucus members were expecting the prime minister and foreign minister to side with the United States or repeat their decision six weeks ago when Anthony Albanese spent weeks negotiating a statement with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, that warned against an Israeli siege or blockade in Gaza. Albanese and Wong made a big call instead. They chose to amplify Australian concern at the growing humanitarian disaster in Gaza. They made this call in great secrecy, which meant others in the government only learnt the news when they woke on Wednesday morning, but they had to act with great care. Caucus members disagree about the outcome because some lean to the Israeli view while others are acutely aware of the Palestinian deaths. This makes it easy for Labor’s conservative critics in the media to play up a caucus split.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Labor MPs Support Ceasefire Between Israel and HamasAnthony Albanese and Penny Wong took their Labor colleagues by surprise with their sudden move to support an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They chose to amplify Australian concern at the growing humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Seventeen hostages released from Hamas captivity in GazaSeventeen hostages, including 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals, have arrived in Jerusalem after they were released from Hamas captivity in Gaza. The Israeli authorities have also released 39 Palestinian prisoners, including six women and 33 children, from two prisons as part of the second batch of the exchange deal with Hamas.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Hostages freed by Hamas as truce takes effectA group of hostages is recovering after being freed by Hamas as a temporary truce took effect, bringing a halt to fighting after weeks of conflict. Thirteen Israeli civilians were freed along with 11 foreign nationals. Their release has sparked tearful reunions with families following a painstakingly negotiated arrangement between the warring sides with the help of foreign mediation.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Pressure mounts on Netanyahu to accept ceasefire in war against HamasThe mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) at the weekend has substantially increased pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire in the war against Hamas.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Japanese Christmas Tradition: Fried Chicken Instead of TurkeyIn Japan, it's uncommon for people to roast turkeys or eat dishes commonly associated with a European Christmas on 25 December. Japanese people are much more likely to eat Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) or any other type of fried chicken on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The tradition of sorts shaped up in the absence of other Christmas constants in Japan, where there isn't a majority of Christians, with Shintoism, Confucianism and Buddhism being the country's major faiths. And, 25 December is also not a public holiday.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »