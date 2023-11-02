Chris Minns is reshaping the NSW cabinet

NSW Premier Chris Minns aims “to restore robust cabinet practice and decisions informed by expert policy and legal advice”.Ministers in turn directly oversee a quarter to a third of the economy – and command far more – through the intricate web of “rules of the road” that guide modern economies.

Which is what makes NSW’s resurrection of its cabinet office so worth noting. And an important recognition of the times we live in.The NSW government is undoubtedly a world-leading, innovative body. Blessed with a succession of middle-of-the-road governments of all flavours, it has beenDating from the late 1980s, for 20 years the state had an independent cabinet office offering robust, independent advice to the premier and cabinet.

The office drove the government’s strategic priorities and gave the premier of the day a heads-up on any unforeseen consequences or background that portfolio officials had missed or were reluctant to reveal – what bureaucrats call the “whiskers” on ministerial ideas.

But, the highly centralised approach became bogged down and amid a search for a more efficient and effective organisational design, the cluster or super portfolio model was established. Then premier Gladys Berejiklian pushed this concept strongly, hoping the portfolios would play well together.These gave the big portfolios, notably health, transport and planning, significant power, diminishing the oversight Treasury and the premier’s department traditionally exerted.

