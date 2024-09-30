Chris Fagan Reveals Cancer Scare and Mental Health Struggles Led Him To Consider Quitting Coaching

It was on the Queensland public holiday morning of May 6 that Brisbane bosses Andrew Wellington and Greg Swann arrived at Chris Fagan ’s house not sure whether he would be travelling to Adelaide the following week to coach his team. Or whether he’d be coaching the week after that. Or ever again.
The truth is that the coach’s mental struggle even before the cancer scare had led to him believing he would walk away from the job. Althoughplays it down now, that was the reality on the morning of the round eight Suns clash. “They need to keep talking. For me things were just piling up ... I hadn’t been sleeping and looking back I hadn’t really opened up to the people who were looking out for me.“I went to that game thinking I was going to need time off, thinking that maybe I had prostate cancer and just struggling mentally. The club doctor knew I was struggling so he spoke to ‘Swannie’ and Andrew Wellington after the game which was played on a Sunday night and they turned up at my house early the next day.
CEO Swann had also been in crisis talks with manager Henderson on the day of the Gold Coast game and previously, so Swann’s message, with Wellington, when they visited Fagan was: “You’ve done a lot for us, you’ve looked after us – now we’ll look after you.”
Chris Fagan Brisbane Lions Cancer Mental Health Coaching.
