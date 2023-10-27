Chop chop boom sends state tobacco plans up in smoke

Queensland will introduce a licensing scheme next September, one of a number of reforms aimed at curbing its burgeoning illicit trade.This is despite a state review, completed last year by former Commissioner for Better Regulation Anna Cronin, which recommended sweeping changes to tobacco regulation to combat organised crime, including a licensing scheme similar to liquor licensing with beefed-up enforcement powers handed to a new authority within the justice department.

The sources said the government’s response had been delayed by the state election, cabinet reshuffles, other policy priorities and the departure of former premier Daniel Andrews. One local council contractor, who has managed dozens of health officers, said he had long worried about risks to his workers and their lack of power when dealing with the organised crime-dominated tobacco trade.“It’s beyond what we can do to control this,” the contractor said. “We’re not really geared to deal with this stuff.”

“This is at a crisis point,” said Theo Foukkare, chief executive of the Australian Association of Convenience Stores, and a former executive at British American Tobacco. “We have been trying for the last 18 months to work collaboratively with the health department … and enforcement authorities – but to no avail.” headtopics.com

Australia has among the most expensive cigarettes in the world. A packet of legitimate Marlboro 25s retails for as much as $60. Some brands have tripled in price in the last decade.Cancer Council Victoria chief executive Todd Harper said that while the absence of a licensing scheme was a “significant gap” in tobacco regulation, the government appeared to have “limited bandwidth to take it on”; this, despite health groups repeatedly calling for action for more than two decades.

“For me, this is a really serious issue, particularly as we know that this is funding organised crime,” Maxwell said. “I don’t understand why they are resting on their laurels on this.”

