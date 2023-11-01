Choice shames Coles and Woolworths with Shonky award for ‘cashing in during cost-of-living crisis’

The supermarkets each recorded more than a billion dollars in profit this year, and “people are questioning whether that’s justified”, he said. An overwhelming majority of shoppers (60%) believe the supermarkets are “making a lot of money from the price hikes,” according to a Choice survey conducted in September, while less than 20% think Coles and Woolworths are doing enough to keep prices low.
What it comes down to is “Coles and Woolies putting their own interests, and the interests of their profits, ahead of the interests of their customers,” Kirkland said. “They are well and truly deserving of a Shonky award.”
The spokesperson pointed to several initiatives that offered lower prices for customers on thousands of products on a weekly or longer-term basis, adding: “We know there’s more to do and that’s why we’ll continue to invest in the future, whether that’s support for our team, creating jobs, investing in communities and paying fair prices to the thousands of businesses (both large and small) we work with across the country.
The spokesperson said Coles had reduced the price on hundreds of products in the past few months. They said Coles made $2.60 for every $100 a customer spent. People are required to “hand over unjustifiable amounts of personal data,” Kirkland said, putting them at risk of data breaches and information being used unfairly when screening rental applications.
“Finding a home as a renter is already difficult enough, particularly when rents have risen dramatically and vacancy rates have plummeted to new lows,” he added.
