Chinese Warship's Sonar Suspected of Injuring Australian Navy Divers

A Chinese warship’s “unsafe and unprofessional” use of sonar is suspected of injuring Australian navy divers during an operation in international waters. Divers from HMAS Toowoomba suffered minor ear damage in Tuesday’s incident involving a People’s Liberation Army-Navy destroyer, which used its powerful sonar despite being warned Australian personnel were underwater nearby.

The incident occurred before Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit, sparking questions from the federal opposition about why the details were withheld until Saturday. In a statement on Saturday, Defence Minister Richard Marles, who was acting prime minister while Albanese was in San Francisco, described the incident as an “unsafe and unprofessional interaction”. He stressed that Australia expected “all countries, including China, to operate their militaries in a professional and safe manner”





