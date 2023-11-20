Chinese warship's sonar likely to have caused harm to Australian divers

A defence analyst has detailed the extent of damage likely to have been inflicted on unprotected Australian naval divers exposed to deepwater sonar from a Chinese warship last week, saying China "knew exactly" of the potential harm. Defence analysts have labelled China’s actions toward Australian divers off the coast of Japan “coercive,” suggesting it was a deliberate act which they knew would cause physical harm.

The incident, which unfolded on Tuesday last week, saw a run-in between the HMAS Toowoomba and a Chinese People’s Liberation Army-Navy (PAL-N) destroyer in international waters while Australian naval divers were attempting to clear entangled fishing nets from the ship’s propellers. With the operation underway, the Chinese warship made its way towards the Australian vessel despite being alerted of divers underwater and proceeded to employ its hull-mounted sonar – a high-grade military system typically used for charting deep waters and detecting submerged targets





