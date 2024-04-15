Chinese Student Yixuan Cheng Named as Sixth Victim in Sydney Stabbing

Sydney stabbing: Chinese student Yixuan Cheng has been named as the sixth person killed by Joel Cauchi at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday. Sydney stabbing: Chinese student Yixuan Cheng has been named as the sixth person killed by Joel Cauchi at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup The baby of Ashlee Good, who was killed in the attack, was in a critical but stable condition in hospital on Monday morning.Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese lays flowers for Bondi Junction stabbing victims – video

