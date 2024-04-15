Chinese Student Identified as Sixth Victim in Bondi Junction Stabbing Attack

Already a subscriber?A Chinese woman studying in Australia has been identified as the sixth fatality from Joel Cauchi’s killing spree through a Bondi Junction shopping mall on Saturday afternoon.

Yixuan Cheng, a Chinese student, has been named as the sixth fatality of the Bondi Junction stabbing attack.Ms Cheng is the sixth victim identified after Ashlee Good, 38, Dawn Singleton, 25, Jade Young, 47, Pikria Darchia, 55, and Faraz Tahir, 30, were identified over the weekend. “We don’t know what was operating in the mind of the offender and that’s why it’s important now that detectives spend so much time interviewing those who know him, were around him, close to him, so we can get some insight into what he might have been thinking.”

She said 50 witnesses had contacted police overnight with information and police were still calling for more witnesses to come forward.

China Australia Student Fatality Bondi Junction Stabbing Attack

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FinancialReview / 🏆 2. in AU

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bondi junction stabbing: Details emerge about Bondi killer Joel CauchiThe man responsible for the mass murder at Westfield Bondi Junction flagged an interest in guns, frequented strip clubs and made repeated attempts to meet people in the weeks leading up to Saturday’s rampage.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bondi Westfield stabbing updates live: Five dead after stabbing at Sydney’s Bondi Junction mallFive people have died, and several others are in a critical condition after a stabbing attack at Bondi Junction Westfield in Sydney’s eastern suburbs; a single male offender was shot dead by police; the motive is not yet known. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Bondi Westfield stabbing updates live:Five dead after stabbing at Sydney’s Bondi Junction mallAt least five people have died after a stabbing at a shopping centre in Sydney’s eastern suburbs; NSW police said the perpetrator acted alone, and the incident is not ongoing. Police are updating the media now. Follow updates here.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Sixth Bondi Junction victim identified as Chinese national Yixuan ChengA Chinese national has been identified as the sixth fatality in the Bondi Junction stabbing attack.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Sydney uni student trolled for being Bondi Junction killer in a terrible case of mistaken identityThe Seven Network apologised for broadcasting the misinformation, after the 20-year-old hit out at those who “mindlessly” propagated the claims.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Sydney uni student trolled for being Bondi Junction killer in a terrible case of mistaken identityThe Seven Network apologised for broadcasting the misinformation, after the 20-year-old hit out at those who “mindlessly” propagated the claims.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »