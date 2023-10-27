Chinese property player swoops on Elias Jreissati penthouse for $16m

One of Melbourne's longest-running, on-again, off-again efforts to sell a trophy home is over, with developer Elias Jreissati parting ways with his Port Melbourne penthouse for $16 million.The three-level pad atop the HMAS building overlooking Port Phillip Bay had been listed for sale multiple times over the past six years by the Bensons Property Group founder.

The most recent effort to sell it began a year ago when it was listed with expectations of around $18 million. The selling agent was Gerald Betts of RT Edgar.It has been the longtime home of Mr Jreissati and his wife Colleen, who lived there with their family for more than a decade.The couple also have an apartment in the high-profile Eureka Tower in Southbank and also spend much of their time at their Yarra Valley winery, Levantine Hill Estate in Coldstream.

With five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the Port Melbourne pad's opulence extends to a cellar capable of storing 1800 bottles and an expansive rooftop that can accommodate 100 guests.The prominent developer and winemaker said that it was a unique property, which is hard to replicate. headtopics.com

"The family was content to hold on to it, but is thrilled to see a new family move in and call it home," he said. Taking into account the taxes, duties and fees that apply to foreign nationals on both state and federal levels, the new owner will part with close to $18.2 million for the privilege.Title deeds show the penthouse's new owner is locally-based Runlong Fang, who also made headlines in the property sector last week with a record commercial deal on Melbourne's St Kilda Road.

