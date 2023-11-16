Chinese President Xi Jinping warns of 'unbearable consequences' if US-China conflict escalates

Chinese President Xi Jinping has used a high-stakes meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden to warn that conflict between their two countries would have “unbearable consequences” and that turning their backs on one another is “not an option”.

After years of escalating tensions, the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies met on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco on Wednesday (local time) in a bid to stabilise their relationship and find common ground on issues such as fentanyl, climate change and artificial intelligence. President Joe Biden greets China’s President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, California.Greeting Xi on a secluded estate about 45 kilometres from the downtown district where world leaders had gathered - including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - Biden told his Chinese counterpart that they had a responsibility to work together to ensure that their competition “does not veer into conflict

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSAUS: US-China Relations Set to Improve as Biden and Xi Prepare to MeetUS President Joe Biden has greeted his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, as the pair meet face-to-face for the first time in a year. President Biden is hoping the talks will stabilise US- China relations after a period of tumult. 9News MORE:

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

_TCGLOBAL: Kenya's President Ruto's Promises and ChallengesPresident William Ruto assumed office with promises to fix Kenya's economy, address ethnicised politics, and uphold the rule of law. However, challenges such as corruption and elite entitlement have hindered progress.

Source: _TCglobal | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Nikki Haley Could Be a Nightmare Candidate for Joe BidenIf Nikki Haley's campaign beats the odds and survives the Republican primaries, she could be a nightmare candidate for the Biden campaign to contend with, writes Sky News Australia Washington Correspondent Annelise Nielsen.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Extremist Republican Claims No Democrats Stayed to Defend House Chamber on January 6Extremist Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene claims no Democrats stayed in the House chamber on January 6 to help defend it against rioters sent by Donald Trump to block the certification of Joe Biden’s election win – a claim one Democrat who did stay labeled “patently false”.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: AFL unveils fixture for 'opening round' with matches in Queensland and New South WalesYOUR SAY: Do you like the AFL’s new radical ‘opening round’ fixture for 2024? In a league first, the AFL season will kick off with just four games in Queensland and New South Wales, with the Swans and Dees playing the first official game of 2024. The competition’s official round one will then start the following week with the iconic Carlton vs Richmond at the MCG. FULL FIXTURE: 9News

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: US-China Relations Set to Improve as Biden and Xi Prepare to MeetUS President Joe Biden has greeted his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, as the pair meet face-to-face for the first time in a year. President Biden is hoping the talks will stabilise US- China relations after a period of tumult. 9News MORE:

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »