Chinese manufacturing slips ahead of Albanese visit

A private survey by Caixin Global found Chinese manufacturing activity had fallen to an index rating of 49.5 in October, down from 50.6 the previous month. A rating below 50 indicates contraction. Picture: Yang Dong/VCG via Getty Images (stock)
"Manufacturers were not in high spirits in October," he said in a statement accompanying the survey data.Despite many experts predicting China would rebound strongly from a global pandemic-induced downturn, the economy has instead stalled amid poor consumer sentiment and the threat of mass insolvencies in the property sector.
Two of the nation's largest developers, Evergrande and Country Garden, are facing the prospect of default, which would leave millions of Chinese residents out of pocket and without a place to live. That has led to Chinese officials softening their tone on a number of issues as they attempt to kickstart activity in order to meet economic growth targets.
There are competing theories as to the cause of the fall, but an American led effort to"de-risk" supply chains - broadly interpreted as a pivot away from China - is cited by most as a significant factor.
China's President Xi Jinping has spoken about the need for mutual investment, telling a celebration of Beijing's Belt and Road program"China can only do well when the world is doing well." Picture: Ken Ishii - Pool/Getty Images
Amid the US-led shift away from China, Australia remains a significant player in China's economy and recent diplomatic efforts to stabilise the relationship could yet prove significant in efforts to restart growth.and agreeing to review restrictions on wine are in part aimed at boosting Australian producers willingness to reinvest in Chinese markets.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕