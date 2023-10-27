Chinese fighter jet flew within three metres of US bomber over South China Sea, Pentagon says

The Chinese pilot "flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner, demonstrated poor airmanship by closing with uncontrolled excessive speed, flying below, in front of, and within 10 feet (three metres) of the B-52, putting both aircraft in danger of collision," US Indo-Pacific Command said in statement.Coast guard ship and supply boat 'rammed' by Chinese vessels

News of the latest Chinese intercept on Tuesday comes as US President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi when he visits the White House on Friday, CNN reported on Thursday.

Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping may also meet on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in San Francisco next month, though neither side has confirmed finalised plans. "Since the fall (autumn) of 2021, we have seen more than 180 such incidents," Ratner said. "It's a centralised and concerted campaign to perform these risky behaviours in order to coerce a change in lawful US operational activity."A B-52 bomber similar to the one intercepted by a Chinese fighter jet over the South China Sea. (AP AAP) headtopics.com

Beijing cut off the communications after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year, infuriating Chinese leaders. Beijing already possesses a standing army of more than one million soldiers, the largest navy in the world by number of ships and the largest air force in the region.China uses its military might to assert its claims of sovereignty in the South China Sea and beyond, including Taiwan.

