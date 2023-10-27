With Prime Minister Albanese set to travel to Beijing in just over a week’s time, China’s state-backed tabloid has issued an ominous warning.Anthony Albanese’s upcoming trip to China will pose a “major test” for the prime minister to improve bilateral relations, Chinese state-back tabloidIn just over a week’s time, the Prime Minister will make a highly anticipated trip to Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

But the trip follows a whirlwind state visit to the US by Mr Albanese, which focused on the deepening military ties, particularly through the exchange of critical minerals, whichIn the editorial entitled, the tabloid warns that a deepening partnership between Australia and a “selfish” US risks derailing the inroads made to improve the relationship with China.

“The US aims to control the arms market of the two countries by selling them arms, and the more shares the US has in their arms market, the more control the US holds over the two countries,” it reads.says given the Albanese government’s efforts thus have paid dividends and the chance of a change in direction is low. headtopics.com

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese travelled to the United States for a formal state visit. Picture: AFP / Evan Vucci “China is an irreplaceable market for Australia, and the US will not make up for the Chinese market Australia might lose due to worsened relations with China,” the editorial says.

Mr Albanese’s trip to China comes after Australian diplomats secured the release of Australian journalist Cheng Lei earlier this month.Ms Lei had been imprisoned in China for three years for allegedly breaching an embargo on a government briefing by a few minutes. headtopics.com

