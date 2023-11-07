China's overseas lending portfolio reaches $1.1tn

China has committed aid and credit of around $80 billion a year to low and middle-income nations as part of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). However, a report by AidData reveals that more than half of the loans distributed by China have now entered their principal repayment period. The report estimates that the total outstanding debt from developing countries to China is at least $1.1 trillion, with 80% of China's overseas lending portfolio supporting countries in financial distress.

