China’s former premier, sidelined by Xi Jinping, dies

| Former Chinese premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack on Friday, seven months after retiring from a decade in office during which his reformist star had dimmed. He was 68.President Xi JinpingThen premier Li Keqiang and then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull attend an AFL match in Sydney in 2017.The elite economist supported a more open market economy, advocating for supply side reforms in an approach dubbed “Likonomics”, which was never fully implemented.

“Comrade Li Keqiang, while resting in Shanghai in recent days, experienced a sudden heart attack on October 26 and after all-out efforts to revive him failed, died in Shanghai at 10 minutes past midnight on October 27,” state broadcaster CCTV reported.Chinese social media had an outpouring of grief and shock, with some government websites turning black-and-white in an official sign of mourning.

Laying a wreath in August last year at a statue of Deng Xiaoping – the leader who brought transformational reform to China's economy – Li vowed: "Reform and opening up will not stop. The Yangtze and Yellow River will not reverse course."

Mr Li sparked debate on poverty and income inequality in 2020, saying 600 million people in China earned less than the equivalent of $US140 ($221) per month. Alfred Wu, associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, said, “All these types of people no longer exist any more in Chinese politics.”

While studying law at the prestigious Peking University, Mr Li befriended ardent pro-democracy advocates, some of whom would become outright challengers to party control. After graduation, he joined the Communist Party's Youth League, then a reformist-tinged ladder to higher office.

