China's Emissions Decrease as Clean Energy Capacity Grows

From China’s emissions to Australia’s offshore windfarms, things are moving on climate – some even in the right direction. Lauri Myllyvirta, a longtime China analyst, calculated that CO2 emissions in China have decreased by 1.5% in 2022. While the country’s emissions have increased this year, the more important news is its record growth in clean energy capacity. China has been expanding its clean energy sector to meet its increasing demand.

Although coal power plants are still being approved and constructed, there is a growing interest in clean energy that may lead to a permanent change in China's energy landscape

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.