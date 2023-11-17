HEAD TOPICS

China's Emissions Decrease as Clean Energy Capacity Grows

China's CO2 emissions have decreased by 1.5% in 2022, while clean energy capacity has reached record levels. Despite the approval and construction of coal power plants, there is a growing interest in clean energy that may lead to a permanent change in China's energy landscape.

From China’s emissions to Australia’s offshore windfarms, things are moving on climate – some even in the right direction. Lauri Myllyvirta, a longtime China analyst, calculated that CO2 emissions in China have decreased by 1.5% in 2022. While the country’s emissions have increased this year, the more important news is its record growth in clean energy capacity. China has been expanding its clean energy sector to meet its increasing demand.

Although coal power plants are still being approved and constructed, there is a growing interest in clean energy that may lead to a permanent change in China's energy landscape

