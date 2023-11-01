China could use electric cars to spy on you

BYD’s latest models on display at the IAA Munich Motor Show in September. BYD is on track to become the world’s top EV seller.In developing the production of advanced batteries to power tomorrow’s high-tech revolution, Chinese central planners have been well ahead of the West.
In the case of CATL, founder and CEO Zeng Yuqun spent the past decade serving as a science and technology delegate to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the highest-ranking entity overseeing China’s United Front– a complex web of organisations and individuals working to deepen the CCP’s control over Chinese industry and civil society.
Moving into EV charging is a logical step for both companies, but BESS pushes the boundary of their influence. Such systems harness and store energy from various sources and release that power via existing transmission lines during electricity shortages or as a backup during the inevitable lulls in wind and solar power.
Just as with Huawei, the risks posed by Chinese BESS are immediate and undeniable. Research from the British risk management firm Aon reveals that pervasive cybersecurity deficiencies associated with BESS control systems could allow malign actors to trigger wide-scale electrical grid blackouts.And a 2022 US Department of Energy report made clear that malicious actors are already “positioned well” to hack distributed energy systems, including BESS, in the US.
A separate report from Sandia notes “there is currently no comprehensive EVSE cybersecurity approach” in the US, and that only “limited best practices” have been adopted by some industry players.
