China and US reportedly agree to rare nuclear arms control talks

The US state department and China’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests by Reuters for comment on the timing or format of the talks.The US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in 2021 that the Chinese and US presidents had agreed to “look to begin to carry forward discussion on strategic stability”, a reference to Washington’s concerns about Beijing’s nuclear weapons buildup.

Since then, US officials have expressed frustration that China showed little interest in discussing steps to reduce nuclear weapons risks. Under the New Start treaty, Moscow and Washington are committed to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads. Vladimir Putin said in February 2023 that Russia would halt its participation.

A flurry of China-US diplomatic engagements in recent months, largely at Washington’s request, has sought to salvage what were rapidly deteriorating ties between the two countries after the US downing in February of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the United States.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSCOMAUHQ: ‘Money talks’: Panthers don’t know what Luai will doPenrith coach Ivan Cleary is confident star playmaker Jarome Luai wants to stay with the Panthers but concedes “money talks”, with massive offers set to flow for the premiership-winning playmaker who is officially looking at the open market.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Phil King’s Regal snaps up stake in Taurus, PM Capital talks ongoingRegal Partners has finally landed a deal, taking a 50 per cent stake in Taurus Funds Management that it says will spread its alternative asset bets.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

FOXSPORTSAUS: ‘Money talks’: Panthers concede Luai no certainty to stay as Ivan emphasises D-Day has arrived‘Money talks’: Panthers concede Luai no certainty to stay as Ivan emphasises D-Day has arrived

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Anthony Albanese holds significant talks with Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel-Hamas warPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time since the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas. Israeli media reported earlier Wednesday that Mr Netanyahu had updated several world leaders, including Mr Albanese, on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: China's Aid to the Pacific Declines, Australia Increases SpendingChina's aid to the Pacific has been declining since 2016, according to the Lowy Institute Pacific Aid Map Project Director Alexandre Dayant. In 2021, China's financing in the region reached a level below its historic average, but it does not indicate China's departure from the Pacific. Instead, China is consolidating its finances in the region. Meanwhile, Australia's spending in the Pacific has increased to $1.76 billion.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Northern China chokes under severe pollutionTens of millions of people across northern China were under severe pollution warnings Tuesday, with authorities urging them to reduce outdoor activities as a greyish smog enveloped the region.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more »