Chilling photos emerge as Israel declares ‘second phase’ of war against Hamas

Israel has signalled its intent to encircle Gaza’s main city publishing pictures of battle tanks on the Palestinian enclave’s western coast 48 hours after ordering expanded ground incursions across its eastern border. Israel’s self-declared “second phase” of a three-week war against Hamas militants had initially been kept from public view, with forces moving under darkness and a telecommunications blackout cutting off Palestinians.

Western countries have generally backed what they say is Israel’s right to self-defence. But there has been mounting international outcry over the toll from the bombing with large demonstrations worldwide in support of the Palestinians and calls for a “humanitarian pause” to allow aid to reach Gaza civilians. International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan visited the Rafah crossing where he said blocking relief for innocent civilians could constitute a crime and urged Israel to cooperate.

