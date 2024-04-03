Chilling Footage Emerges from Japan as Tsunami Warnings Issued Following Taiwan Earthquake

Chilling footage has begun to emerge from Japan, as parts of the country brace for three metre tsunami waves following a major earthquake in Taiwan. Haunting footage has begun to emerge from Japan, as parts of the country face tsunami warnings following a major earthquake in nearby Taiwan. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a magnitude of 7.4, with its epicentre 18 kilometres south of Taiwan’s Hualien City at a depth of 34.8 km.

The Japan Meteorological Agency had given a preliminary estimate of magnitude 7.5 for Wednesday morning’s earthquake, but later upgraded that to magnitude 7.7. As of 12.30pm AEDT, Japan, Philippines, Taiwan, and China were all officially listed as being impacted by the disaster. Tsunami waves as high as three metres were expected immediately for remote Japanese islands in the region, including Miyakojima island. “Tsunami is coming. Please evacuate immediately,” said an anchor on Japanese national broadcaster, NH

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



newscomauHQ / 🏆 9. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan earthquake live updates: evacuations and tsunami warning in Japan; buildings collapsed in TaiwanPower reportedly out in parts of Taipei as strong 7.5 magnitude quake triggers evacuations in Okinawa

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Chilling footage captures final moments before execution-style murder7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Chilling CCTV footage released in underworld fatal shooting investigationAuthorities have released CCTV footage as part of their inquiry into the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man in south-west Sydney last year.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Chilling footage of alleged home invasionChilling footage of the moment two alleged machete wielding home invaders fled from a Sydney home has emerged.

Source: newscomauHQ - 🏆 9. / 77 Read more »

Japan issues evacuation advisory after earthquake hits TaiwanJapan has issued an evacuation advisory for the coastal areas of the southern prefecture of Okinawa after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan. The Philippines seismology agency has also issued a tsunami warning, while Chinese state media said tremors were felt in parts of China's south-eastern Fujian province.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Taiwan, Japan Issues Tsunami AlertA powerful earthquake struck off Taiwan, causing buildings to collapse and prompting Japan to issue a tsunami alert for Okinawa. The earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2 according to Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency, while the US Geological Survey reported it as 7.5. A second tremor of magnitude 6.5 also hit the area. Buildings in the city of Hualien were shaken off their foundations and power was knocked out in several parts of the city.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »