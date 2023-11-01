Chilling details suggest Lilie James’ murder was premeditated

The 21-year-old water polo coach was found beaten to death inside a bathroom at St Andrew’s Cathedral School on Wednesday last week. Mr Morri said Lilie James’ suspected murderer Paul Thijssen had only been in a relationship with her for a few weeks.He revealed Paul Thijssen’s cold-blooded act in messaging her father moments after her death asking him to collect her from school.

“We see domestic violence and we always tend to think of drunken men in their 40s or 50s – but here are two vibrant young people and she is very much a victim of domestic violence at the hands of a very young person, well educated.”

