Children of Wieambilla shooting perpetrators express regret

The two adult children of those responsible for the Wieambilla shooting have publicly expressed their deep regret for the suffering caused by their parents one year ago today. Aidan and Madelyn Train released a statement via Queensland Police on the anniversary of the Wieambilla shootings. Constables Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold and neighbour Alan Dare were killed by the religiously motivated extremists on December 12, 2022.

'We are truly sorry for the suffering our parents have caused and the impact their actions continue to have,' Aidan and Madelyn Train said in a statement released on their behalf by the Queensland Police Service. The siblings expressed their condolences and sympathy to the family and friends of the three people who died when police were ambushed and shot dead at their parents' property, 300km west of Brisbane, on December 12 last year. It is the first time that the children of Stacey and Nathaniel Train have spoken publicly in the past year about the tragedy that rocked the police service and the Tara community





